Britannia Q1 Results: Profit Up 14% to ₹593 Cr On Volume Growth, E-Commerce Momentum

Britannia reported a 14% year-on-year rise in Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit to ₹593 crore
Revenue from operations increased 8.2% to nearly ₹5,000 crore, while EBITDA improved 11%
The company cited strong e-commerce and general trade performance despite higher fuel and freight costs
Britannia Industries Ltd reported a 14.08% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹593.38 crore for the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher volumes and pricing, according to the company's regulatory filing.
The bakery products maker had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹520.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 8.17% to ₹4,999.97 crore, while revenue from the sale of products increased 9.47% to ₹4,964.37 crore.
Total income, including other income, grew 8.16% to ₹5,061.38 crore, whereas total expenses increased 7.27% to ₹4,262.24 crore during the quarter.
E-Commerce, General Trade Underpin Growth
Britannia's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11% year-on-year to ₹840 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 16.8% from 16.4% a year earlier.
"The year started with West Asia conflict, leading to a steep increase in cost of fuel and shipment charges across our domestic & international businesses, which we have been able to navigate well during this quarter delivering a healthy volume and value growth," said Rakshit Hargave, MD & CEO, said.
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"Most key categories saw positive sequential momentum as we exited the quarter with a mid-teens revenue growth, anchored by rapid scaling in e-commerce and robust growth in General Trade, aided by higher advertisement, influencers & promotion spends," he added.
Innovation And International Business
Britannia said brand campaigns across key products, regional marketing initiatives and new product launches, including the Dubai Kunafa Croissant, helped strengthen consumer engagement during the quarter.
The company also said its international business recovered sequentially as supply chain constraints eased towards the latter part of the period.
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Britannia will continue to monitor geopolitical developments in West Asia and fluctuations in crude oil prices for their potential impact on international operations and domestic input costs, it added.
Shares of Britannia Industries ended 0.26% lower at ₹5,430 on the BSE following the results.