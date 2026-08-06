FCRA Amendment Bill: What the Proposed Changes Mean And Why Triggered A Political Storm | Explained

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 proposes a government-appointed designated authority to manage foreign-funded assets when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or lapses.
Opposition parties, civil society groups and religious organisations argue the Bill could significantly expand government control over NGOs and institutions receiving foreign funds.
The Bill has been put on hold during the Monsoon Session following protests.
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 has emerged as one of the most debated legislations of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the Bill was scheduled to be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.
However, the government deferred its consideration after opposition parties and several civil society groups raised strong objections.
The proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) have sparked a wider debate over government oversight of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), religious institutions and charitable bodies receiving foreign funds.
While the Centre says the changes are aimed at closing legal gaps and improving accountability, critics argue they could significantly expand the government's powers over foreign-funded organisations.
The controversy has also drawn international attention. US Congressman Riley Moore claimed the proposed amendments could allow the government to take over churches and religious charities, warning that the issue could affect India-US relations.
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What Is the FCRA?
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 governs how organisations in India receive and use foreign contributions.
The law applies to NGOs, charitable trusts, societies, educational institutions, research organisations, religious bodies and other entities that receive donations from foreign sources.
Any organisation seeking to receive foreign funding must first obtain registration or prior permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). An FCRA registration remains valid for five years, after which it must be renewed.
The legislation also lays down detailed rules governing the receipt, utilisation, accounting and reporting of foreign contributions.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Amendment Bill, 14,449 organisations held active FCRA registrations as of July 15, 2026.
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Since the law came into force, 22,498 registrations have been cancelled, while another 15,212 registrations have expired. Between 2019 and 2022, organisations registered under the FCRA received foreign contributions worth ₹55,741 crore.
Why Does the Government Want to Amend the Law?
According to the government, the existing law leaves a significant legal gap when an organisation's FCRA registration expires, is surrendered voluntarily or is cancelled.
While the law regulates foreign contributions during the validity of an FCRA registration, it does not comprehensively address what should happen to assets created using foreign funds once an organisation loses its registration.
The government argues that this has resulted in thousands of crores worth of assets remaining in legal uncertainty, making administration and oversight difficult.
The proposed amendments seek to establish a statutory framework for managing such situations.
What Are the Key Changes Proposed?
Government-Appointed Designated Authority
The most significant proposal is the creation of a government-appointed designated authority.
Under the proposed framework, whenever an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or lapses because it is not renewed, the designated authority would assume responsibility for managing the foreign contributions and assets created using those foreign funds.
According to the government, the provision is intended to ensure proper administration of assets that were built using overseas donations and to prevent legal disputes over ownership and utilisation.
Lower Penalties for Certain Violations
The Bill also proposes reducing the maximum imprisonment for certain FCRA violations from five years to one year. This change is intended to rationalise penalties for specified offences under the Act.
New Renewal Requirement
Another major amendment introduces a minimum utilisation threshold for renewal of FCRA registration.
Under the proposal, organisations that have received or utilised less than ₹10 lakh in foreign contributions during the previous two financial years may not qualify for renewal.
The government believes this would help ensure that FCRA registrations remain with organisations actively using foreign contributions for their stated objectives.
Why Has the Bill Become Controversial?
The proposed amendments have drawn criticism from opposition parties, civil society organisations and several Christian groups, which argue that the Bill substantially expands government control over foreign-funded institutions.
The principal concern relates to the proposed designated authority.
Critics argue that empowering a government-appointed authority to take charge of assets created through foreign contributions could effectively place schools, hospitals, charitable institutions, welfare organisations and places of worship under government control if an organisation's FCRA registration ceases.
Opposition parties have described the provision as excessive and have questioned whether it provides adequate safeguards against administrative overreach.
Concerns Over Retrospective Impact
Another contentious issue relates to how the proposed provisions may apply to assets vested under earlier versions of the law.
Critics argue that organisations whose FCRA registrations expired or were cancelled years ago could potentially fall within the scope of the new asset-management framework, even if they now operate entirely using domestic funds.
The government, however, has not stated in the Bill that this would be its intended interpretation.
Federalism Concerns
The Bill has also raised questions over Centre-state relations. One proposed amendment requires state governments to obtain prior approval from the Central government before initiating investigations under the FCRA.
Opposition leaders argue that this provision centralises enforcement powers and weakens the authority of state governments.
Supporters of the proposal, however, contend that foreign funding is a matter linked to national security and external affairs, making greater central coordination necessary.
What Happens Next?
Although the Bill was listed for discussion during the Monsoon Session, the government postponed its consideration after opposition protests.
The legislation remains pending before Parliament, and its future will depend on whether the government proceeds with the existing draft, introduces modifications after consultations or refers it for further scrutiny.
For now, the debate reflects the continuing tension between two competing objectives—strengthening oversight of foreign funding and preserving the operational autonomy of civil society organisations. How Parliament balances these concerns is likely to determine the final shape of one of the Session's most closely watched legislations.