Titan Reports 41 Pc Revenue Growth in Q1 Driven by Strong Festive Demand

Titan Co Ltd on Monday reported a 41 % growth in its revenue for the June quarter of FY27, driven by strong performances across its jewellery, watches and eyewear segments.
This is the third successive quarter in which the Tata Group-managed firm has reported more than 40 % revenue growth.
In the December quarter of FY26, Titan had reported a 40 % growth in standalone revenue, which further accelerated to 46 % in the March quarter. The leading branded jewellery and watch maker’s jewellery division reported 39 % growth in revenue in the April-June period of FY 2026-27. In FY26, the segment contributed around 91.5 % of the company’s over % 75,000 crore revenue.
Titan, which owns jewellery brands like Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, beYon and CaratLane, attributed this growth to a "robust festive and Akshaya Tritiya demand", even as gold prices remained relatively stable, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its buyer growth came in at early double digits amid relatively stable gold prices, while average ticket sizes rose in high double digits, the company said.
"Amidst (relatively) stable gold prices, the portfolio buyer growth came in early double-digits and the average ticket sizes grew in high double-digits. The core jewellery categories of plain and studded grew (individually) in the mid-thirties with coins continuing its investment-led strong double-digit growth momentum during this period," Titan said in its quarterly business update.
Its watches division grew 23 %, with analogue watches – benefiting from continuing premiumisation trends – leading the growth in the high twenties.
However, "the smart watches business declined in the low teens," it added. Titan's EyeCare business also grew 23 %, supported by momentum across owned and international brands, calibrated marketing investments and a push towards multi-pair and multi-category purchases, the filing said.
Among emerging businesses, which grew overall 19 %, fragrances rose in the mid-teens, women's bags recorded a strong double-digit growth, while the ethnic wear brand Taneira grew in low single digits, it added.
"In the portfolio, Fragrances grew in mid-teens, Women’s Bags clocked strong double-digit growth for the quarter, and Taneira growth was in low single-digits," it said.
While its International business, which mainly consists of jewellery brands, grew more than twofold to 128 %.
"The jewellery business of Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane (combined) saw strong traction in North America and clocked encouraging double-digit growth in GCC. The volatile geopolitical situation notwithstanding, the core Damas business is witnessing a gradual recovery across key paramete%," the company said.
Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).