Titan Reports 41 Pc Revenue Growth in Q1 Driven by Strong Festive Demand

In the December quarter of FY26, Titan had reported a 40 % growth in standalone revenue, which further accelerated to 46 % in the March quarter. ​ The leading branded jewellery and watch maker’s jewellery division reported 39 % growth in revenue in the April-June period of FY 2026-27. In FY26, the segment contributed around 91.5 % of the company’s over % 75,000 crore revenue.