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Aditya Birla Group To Invest ₹12,000 Cr To Expand Odisha Alumina Refinery

Welcoming the proposal, Odisha Chief Minister Majhi said the state aims to move beyond supplying raw materials by strengthening value-added manufacturing within the state

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Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
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Aditya Birla Group To Invest ₹12,000 Cr To Expand Odisha Alumina Refinery Photo: AI generated
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aditya Birla Group has proposed an additional investment of ₹12,000 crore to expand its greenfield alumina refinery at Kansariguda

  • Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

  • Meeting reviewed the Group's existing and proposed investments across aluminium, alumina, chemicals, textiles and apparel

The Aditya Birla Group has proposed an additional investment of ₹12,000 crore to expand its greenfield alumina refinery at Kansariguda in Odisha's Rayagada district, increasing the project's total investment to ₹20,000 crore.

The proposal was announced after Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

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The meeting reviewed the progress of the conglomerate's ongoing and proposed investments across the state, as per news agency PTI.

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Refinery Capacity To Triple

The Kansariguda project is being developed by Hindalco Industries Ltd as a 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) greenfield alumina refinery with an initial investment of ₹8,000 crore.

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Under the latest proposal, the refinery's capacity will be expanded to 3 MTPA, requiring an additional ₹12,000 crore investment and taking the overall project cost to ₹20,000 crore.

The company cited the project's long-term potential and the Odisha government's support as key reasons behind the proposed expansion. The project is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment while creating opportunities for local businesses, service providers and downstream industries.

Odisha Eyes Greater Value Addition

Welcoming the proposal, Odisha Chief Minister Majhi said the state aims to move beyond supplying raw materials by strengthening value-added manufacturing within the state.

"We intend not only to lead the country in alumina and aluminium production but also to build a globally competitive ecosystem across the entire value chain, from refining and primary metals to downstream and advanced products," Majhi said, as per PTI.

"The expansion of the Kansariguda refinery will further strengthen this momentum and reinforce Odisha's position as India's leading metals and metallurgy hub," he added.

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The CM assured the group of continued government support in facilitating land, infrastructure, utilities, statutory approvals and other project requirements.

Wider Investment Plans Under Discussion

The meeting also reviewed the Aditya Birla Group's existing and proposed investments across aluminium, alumina, chemicals, cement, renewable energy, textiles and apparel.

Discussions additionally covered opportunities in copper refining, copper-clad laminates, printed circuit boards, advanced aluminium products, paints and jewellery manufacturing.

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