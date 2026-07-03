State Fuel Retailers Lost ₹74,781 Cr in Q1, Says Oil Minister Puri

Global crude prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks, with Brent crude trading near $70 a barrel on Thursday, down 26% in a month and nearly 40% below its April high. Despite this, Puri gave no clear signal on cutting retail fuel prices. His reasoning was that refiners are still working through costlier crude stocked up earlier, since companies typically place orders one to two months ahead and hold roughly two weeks of inventory at their facilities, the reports added. Puri did not clarify whether the companies remain in losses at the current juncture.