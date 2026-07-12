Scindias, Ambanis, Kapurs: Why India's Biggest Inheritance Battles End In Mediation

Scindia family's decades-old inheritance dispute appears headed towards a settlement, while mediation is also raising hopes of a resolution in the Sunjay Kapur family trust battle
Inheritance disputes often stretch over decades, consume substantial legal costs and create uncertainty around ownership, governance and succession
For many families, drafting a will is the first step in estate planning. But experts say relying solely on one document may not be enough
Nearly four decades after members of the Scindia royal family first walked into court over ancestral properties worth thousands of crores, the dispute may finally approach a settlement.
The legal process to record a compromise has begun in multiple proceedings involving Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his aunts — Vasundhara Raje, Yashodhara Raje, Usha Raje and the heirs of the late Padmavati Raje, as per a report by ThePrint.
The sprawling litigation, spanning courts in Gwalior, Mumbai and Pune, has revolved around competing claims over palaces, trusts and other family assets estimated to be worth around ₹40,000 crores.
A similar preference for negotiated resolution is emerging in another closely watched inheritance battle. Earlier this month, lawyers representing members of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's family informed the Delhi High Court that mediation led by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had reached an advanced stage and could conclude by August.
The dispute concerns the RK Family Trust and competing claims by Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, his widow Priya Kapur and his children.
The development follows observations made by the Supreme Court in May, when it encouraged the parties to pursue an amicable settlement rather than prolong litigation. The court remarked that inheritance disputes could otherwise turn into a "Mahabharat", while stressing the importance of compromise.
These cases are part of a broader pattern. Whether involving erstwhile royal families or India's leading business houses, inheritance disputes often stretch over decades, consume substantial legal costs and create uncertainty around ownership, governance and succession. Yet many eventually move towards mediation or family settlements instead of court verdicts.
Legal experts say this shift reflects a growing recognition that prolonged litigation rarely benefits either the family or the businesses and assets involved.
"Courts in India have consistently recognised family settlements as an effective and preferred mechanism for resolving intra-family property disputes. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that such settlements should be interpreted liberally and once implemented in good faith, should not be disturbed merely on technical grounds," said Ajay Bhargava, Senior Partner at Khaitan & Co.
He added that family settlements offer certainty, preserve confidentiality and reduce disruption to businesses, while allowing customised solutions that courts may not always be able to provide.
The renewed attention on the Scindia and Kapur disputes also comes as succession planning gains prominence among wealthy families. Lawyers say inheritance planning today extends well beyond writing a will and increasingly includes trusts, governance structures, shareholder agreements and family constitutions aimed at preventing disputes before they arise.
Why Do Family Inheritance Disputes Drag On?
The Scindia inheritance dispute is perhaps one of India's most striking examples. The litigation traces its roots to the death of Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia in 1961 and has since expanded into multiple suits involving competing claims over palaces, trusts, movable assets and inheritance rights.
The dispute has revolved around differing interpretations of succession laws, including whether certain properties devolved under the traditional rule of primogeniture or should instead be governed by the Hindu Succession Act. Over the years, original litigants have passed away, new heirs have entered the proceedings, and fresh legal questions have emerged, turning a family dispute into one of the country's longest-running inheritance battles.
While every inheritance battle has its own set of facts, legal experts say most long-running disputes stem from a common set of issues — unclear succession planning, poorly documented family arrangements and disagreements over control rather than just ownership.
Prolonged litigation is often the result of "unclear internal family arrangements, inadequate succession planning, a mixed asset basket, and lack of foresight," said Varun Kalsi, Director – Private Client at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM).
An overburdened judicial system also contributes to delays, with many succession disputes remaining pending for years before reaching a conclusion, he added.
Royal inheritance disputes are not unique to the Scindias. The erstwhile royal families of Mewar, Jaipur and Bhopal were also involved in similar litigation. These disputes increasingly centre on commercially valuable heritage assets such as palaces, hotels and trusts rather than symbolic titles.
As heritage properties become revenue-generating businesses through hospitality and tourism, disagreements over ownership often evolve into battles over governance, management and control.
The same pattern is visible among India's leading business families.
Disputes involving the KK Modi family, the Oberois, the Kalyanis, the Chhabria family, the Hindujas, the Munjals and the Singhanias have all underscored how disagreements over succession, competing wills, governance and ownership can spill into prolonged litigation. In many of these cases, the disputes intensified following the death of a patriarch or matriarch, exposing the absence of clear succession plans or agreed governance mechanisms.
Not every dispute, however, remains confined to the courtroom. The division of the Reliance empire between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani after the death of Dhirubhai Ambani remains one of India's most cited examples of a negotiated family settlement.
The brothers eventually split the business through a family-arranged settlement brokered by their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, avoiding what could have become a prolonged legal battle over one of India's largest business empires.
Experts say such examples reinforce an important lesson: litigation is often the consequence of succession planning that begins too late.
Not executing "simple (and sometimes cheap) succession planning" tools is one of the biggest legal and practical mistakes families make, said Kalsi.
"For instance, making a Will doesn't cost much. Also, registration of the Will with the authorities is not mandatory. Not ensuring drafting of a Will by a legal professional is another mistake," he remarked.
Aditya Rathi, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, echoes this view, noting that succession planning should not be viewed merely as preparing a will.
"Over the past several years, there has been a noticeable shift from viewing estate planning as simply preparing a Will to adopting comprehensive succession planning, particularly among business families, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals."
Is A Will Enough?
For many families, drafting a will is the first step in estate planning. But experts say relying solely on one document may not be enough — particularly where businesses, multiple properties or complex family structures are involved.
While registration of a will can help establish its authenticity, it is not mandatory for a will to be legally valid. More importantly, registration alone does not eliminate the possibility of future disputes, according to JSA's Rathi.
"Registration of a Will is optional, and it is not compulsorily required to be registered for it to be legally valid. However, a registered Will is helpful to demonstrate the genuineness of the Will... but it is not, by itself, a guarantee against inheritance disputes," said Rathi.
A well-drafted will should clearly identify beneficiaries, comprehensively deal with all assets, explain the exclusion of any natural heir where necessary, and be properly attested by two independent witnesses. Obtaining a medical certificate confirming the testator's mental capacity can also strengthen the document against future legal challenges, he added.
Even then, wills can be contested. According to Rathi, Indian courts typically examine factors such as testamentary capacity, allegations of undue influence or fraud, compliance with execution requirements, and any suspicious circumstances surrounding the document. "Courts also assess medical evidence, witness testimony and whether the contents genuinely reflected the wishes of the deceased."
Unequal distribution of assets, by itself, does not invalidate a will if it was executed voluntarily and in accordance with the law, he reasoned.
What Should Families Do?
For larger estates, experts increasingly recommend a broader succession framework rather than relying on a single instrument. Private trusts, for instance, can provide continuity in asset management, particularly where families own operating businesses, have vulnerable beneficiaries or wish to preserve wealth across generations.
Family constitutions, shareholder agreements and governance frameworks can also reduce uncertainty over future management and decision-making.
While a will may be sufficient for some families, "those with more complex assets or business interests should consider structures such as private trusts to ensure smoother wealth transfer across generations," Kalsi said.
JSA's Rathi echoed the sentiments and said that the strongest succession frameworks combine multiple legal tools — including wills, private trusts, family settlement agreements, governance mechanisms and shareholder arrangements — to preserve wealth, minimise disputes and ensure continuity across generations.
Why Courts Increasingly Encourage Family Settlements?
As inheritance disputes become more complex, courts have increasingly nudged families towards negotiated settlements instead of prolonged courtroom battles.
The recent Scindia and Sunjay Kapur cases illustrate that trend. Courts repeatedly granted time to the Scindia family to explore an amicable settlement before compromise proceedings finally began. Similarly, the Supreme Court encouraged mediation in the Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute before former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was appointed as mediator.
Experts say this judicial preference reflects the practical realities of family litigation. Khaitan's Bhargava said that settlements offer advantages that litigation often cannot.
"Family settlements offer several legal and commercial advantages. First, they provide certainty by avoiding the delays and unpredictability associated with succession and property litigation... Second, they preserve confidentiality, allowing families to resolve sensitive financial and personal matters privately rather than through public court proceedings," he said.
Negotiated settlements are especially valuable for promoter-led businesses because litigation between family members can affect governance, strategic decision-making and stakeholder confidence.
"Unlike courts, families can also agree on tailored commercial solutions such as phased transfers, trusts, buy-outs or cross-holding arrangements that better suit their circumstances," Bhargava argued.
Settlements can also produce more practical outcomes than a strict legal division of assets, according to Bombay High Court's Advocate Rishika Harish.
"A negotiated settlement can ensure not only that assets are split equally but also practically taking into account the way in which the assets will be used and the needs of the heirs."
This is particularly relevant where certain family members have historically managed or occupied specific assets, making equal physical division impractical despite equal legal entitlement, she noted.
Bigger Lesson For Business Families
From royal estates to corporate boardrooms, recent disputes point to one common lesson: succession planning should begin well before it becomes necessary. Many disputes arise because succession is addressed informally or only after a triggering event such as the death of a family patriarch. Clear documentation, defined governance rights and family constitutions can significantly reduce the scope for future disagreements.
Whether it is the Scindia family's royal inheritance, the Sunjay Kapur trust dispute or earlier corporate battles involving the Ambanis, Oberois and Modi family, the message remains consistent. Lengthy inheritance litigation often reflects succession planning left too late.
As Indian families continue to manage increasingly valuable businesses and legacy assets, careful estate planning, transparent governance and a willingness to pursue negotiated settlements may prove to be the most effective way of preserving both wealth and relationships across generations.
Many modern disputes are less about economic entitlement and more about control — who manages the business, exercises voting rights and oversees family wealth. "Institutionalising governance and incorporating mediation or arbitration clauses into family arrangements can therefore help prevent disagreements from escalating into litigation," Bhargava noted.
There is no universal solution, Kalsi argued, stating that while gifting assets during one's lifetime may resolve ownership questions in some cases, others may require trusts or more sophisticated succession structures depending on the family's assets and objectives.
Looking ahead, procedural reforms could further reduce the burden of inheritance litigation. Experts advocate faster probate and succession proceedings, greater regulatory clarity around private trusts and mandatory pre-litigation mediation for family property disputes. Extending mandatory mediation to succession matters could help many families resolve differences before disputes reach the courts.