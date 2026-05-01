Iran FM may visit Delhi; BRICS key focus
Chabahar talks on, cooperation intact
India seen as balanced, key to regional stability
As BRICS gathers momentum ahead of its Foreign Minister meeting in New Delhi next month, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali has not ruled out the possibility of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi participation and added that talks on Chabahar Port between the two sides are ongoing, and "both countries are committed to continuing cooperation on this project within mutually agreed frameworks."
In an exclusive interview with the Outlook Business, the Iranian Ambassador categorically denies the perception that India has tilted towards US and Israel and outlines Iran’s expectations from India’s BRICS chairmanship, its vision for a durable peace framework, and the crucial role New Delhi could play in post-conflict reconstruction and regional stability.
Here are the excerpts from the interview -
There has been a stalemate over the next round of peace talks. While reports earlier claimed that second round of peace talks would soon begin in Islamabad but it didn't happen. How long will this fragile ceasefire sustain and how can this war be stopped?
We entered the negotiations in good faith, but unfortunately, the excessive demands of the U.S. side prevented the talks from yielding the desired results. In fact, the U.S. side sought to achieve through negotiations what it had failed to achieve through war. Such an approach cannot form the basis of a sustainable agreement.
We have repeatedly stated that we are prepared both for war and for peace.
However, our precondition for accepting any ceasefire is clear: it must lead to a durable and reliable peace, not merely serve as a temporary pause in hostilities. Such a ceasefire can only endure if the other side respects the legitimate rights of the Iranian people and recognizes our lawful right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
From our perspective, peace is entirely achievable, but it requires a rational and realistic will on the part of the other side. It is also essential that any potential agreement be accompanied by practical and verifiable guarantees to prevent a recurrence of past experiences and violations of commitments. Only within such a framework can we hope for a sustainable ceasefire and a genuine path toward regional stability.
From Iran’s standpoint, what should be the essential criteria for any long-term peace framework in West Asia—particularly regarding sanctions, regional security guarantees, uranium enrichment and sovereignty concerns?
A long-term peace will only be realized if its fundamental prerequisites are met in practice, not merely in rhetoric. First and foremost, lifting the naval blockade and halting any military or destabilizing actions against our country is essential. In a situation where the adversary seeks to impose a maritime blockade and continue threats, no peace framework can endure.
In addition, the legitimate rights of the Iranian people, especially the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy must be recognized.
Furthermore, the complete and effective lifting of all sanctions against the Iranian people is another fundamental pillar. Over the past 47 years, the United States and some of its allies have imposed the harshest and most inhumane sanctions, exerting widespread pressure on the people of Iran.
This approach has not helped resolve differences but has instead deepened mistrust, and it must come to an end. Only under such conditions can a genuine and lasting peace in West Asia take shape.
There is a perception in some strategic circles that India has tilted towards Israel and the United States—does Iran share this concern, or does it view India’s stance as balanced and pragmatic?
We do not share such a perception. We have good relations with the Government of India. Since the beginning of the war, we have maintained extensive engagements on various issues, and both countries have developed a proper understanding of each other’s circumstances.
What is the current status of Chabahar Port given the fact that the sanction waiver expired on April 26? How are the discussions going on in this matter with New Delhi?
Chabahar Port is a strategic project of regional and international importance that plays a significant role in enhancing regional connectivity, particularly for India’s access to Central Asia. It remains a key pillar of cooperation between Iran and India.
Discussions between the two sides are ongoing, and both countries are committed to continuing cooperation on this project within mutually agreed frameworks.
We believe that Chabahar should be viewed as a development-oriented initiative that benefits the broader region and should not be affected by unilateral sanctions.
With New Delhi set to host the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting next month, is the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expected? Additionally, what key outcomes or expectations does Tehran have from India’s chairmanship of BRICS, particularly in the context of the ongoing West Asia crisis?
Regarding the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be hosted by New Delhi, Iran is expected to participate at an appropriate level, and the attendance of Seyed Abbas Araghchi remains a possibility.
The final decision will be made in accordance with ongoing diplomatic consultations and prevailing conditions. Iran attaches great importance to active engagement in multilateral platforms such as BRICS.
As for expectations from India’s chairmanship, we believe this presents an important opportunity to strengthen the role of emerging economies in addressing international crises, including the situation in West Asia.
We expect India to emphasize principles such as multilateralism, respect for national sovereignty, opposition to unilateralism, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. BRICS can also serve as a platform for advancing the perspectives of independent countries and countering coercive economic measures.
In this context, Iran hopes that India’s leadership will contribute to enhanced economic cooperation, mitigating the impact of sanctions, and promoting initiatives aimed at regional stability and security.
Given India’s strong ties with both Iran and Arab states, do you see New Delhi playing a constructive role in post-conflict reconstruction and regional stabilisation?
Given India’s balanced and extensive relations with both Iran and Arab countries, we believe New Delhi has significant potential to play a constructive role in the post-conflict phase. India can contribute meaningfully to reconstruction efforts, infrastructure development, and humanitarian assistance, drawing on its capabilities in engineering, energy, and technology sectors.
Moreover, India can utilize its positive relations with various regional actors to help promote dialogue, build trust, and reduce tensions. Such a role is particularly important in the stabilization phase, as sustainable peace requires not only an end to conflict but also long-term development, cooperation, and institution-building.
We believe that India’s active engagement—based on respect for sovereignty, non-interference, and mutually beneficial cooperation—can play an effective role in fostering durable stability in the region.