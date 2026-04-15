What Went Wrong in 21-Hour US-Iran Talks? And Why A Restart Looks Likely

US and Iran likely to resume talks within days after failed Islamabad meeting.
Trump signals urgency while setting fresh conditions for negotiations.
US naval blockade intensifies pressure on Iran’s trade and oil exports.
The US and Iran are likely to meet again within the next two days for a new round of talks, according to a report by the New York Post. This came after their failed 21-hour negotiation in Islamabad last week.
However, President Donald Trump laid new expectations for restarting these negotiations. "You should stay there [Islamabad], really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump told The New York Post.
Meanwhile, US forces launched a blockade barring ships from entering or exiting Iranian ports. The American military said US forces had "completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea" in the first 36 hours of the operation.
Opening the Strait of Hormuz for a free flow of shipping is a major sticking point in the negotiations for any agreement. Iran’s nuclear capability is another.
So far, Tehran has not responded to Trump's remarks, but United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said it was "highly probable" that talks would resume.
Hormuz Crisis
This strategically crucial chokepoint transit 20% of global energy supplies. Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz since it came under attack from US and Israeli air strikes on February 28.
More than a dozen US warships and around 10,000 American military personnel are now enforcing a blockade against vessels of any nationality seeking to enter or leave Iranian ports, effectively cutting off a vital economic artery for the country.
The move appeared to be designed to squeeze Tehran by targeting two of its principal sources of revenue: oil exports and the substantial tolls Iran has long levied on ships for passage through the strategically critical waterway.
Negotiations Stalled
The previous round of negotiations in Islamabad broke down over disagreements on Iran's nuclear programme. However, US officials have pointed to a more fundamental problem — that the Iranian delegation lacked the authority to make decisions at the table.
Vice President JD Vance said the Iranian side was unable to conclude any agreement and had to refer every decision back to Tehran.
"That's ultimately why we left. The delegation couldn't close anything," Vance told CNN.