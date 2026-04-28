Responding to a question from the Outlook Business, on the growing criticism of the UN with regards to its ineffectiveness in conflict resolution over the ongoing wars, the President of the UNGA said, "Yes, you are absolutely right that at the present, we are facing challenges with regards to finding peace and ceasefire in conflicts and crisis situations. But at the same moment, we should remember that without the UN, there would be no peacekeepers, the World Food Program would leave crisis in places like Sudan, and the World Health Organization's vaccination programs would cease.