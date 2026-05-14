India Bans Sugar Exports Till September: What It Means for Prices, FMCG, and Consumers

India has prohibited exports of raw, white, and refined sugar till September 30 to protect domestic supply and stabilise prices.
The move comes amid fragile production growth, ethanol diversion concerns, and rising competition from exporters like Brazil and Thailand.
FMCG, beverage, confectionery, and pharmaceutical industries are expected to benefit from easing input cost pressures.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended the export policy and prohibited the export of raw, white, and refined sugar till September 30. The move is aimed at stabilising domestic prices and protecting domestic supply.
The agency, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Wednesday changed the export policy status from ‘restricted’ to ‘prohibited.’
“This prohibition is not applicable to sugar being exported to the EU and USA under CXL (Codex Maximum Residue Limit) and TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) quotas, Advance Authorization Scheme, Government-to-Government exports, and consignments already in the physical export pipeline,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.
In FY25, India exported sugar worth $1.9 billion. India’s top export markets for sugar were South Asian and African nations, primarily including Sri Lanka, Libya, Bangladesh, and Sudan.
As per the notification, outbound sugar shipments will still be allowed if the loading of the material on the ship had commenced before the amendment was notified, or where the Shipping Bill had already been filed and the vessel had berthed, arrived, or anchored at an Indian port with its rotation number allocated by the Port Authority before the publication of the notification.
Reports also said consignments handed over to customs or custodians before the notification will be cleared.
According to reports, the decision comes against the backdrop of fragile domestic production growth and concerns over supply availability, while global competitors like Brazil and Thailand continue increasing exports to Asian and African countries.
The move is also likely to support global white and raw sugar prices, reports added.
How Will Indian Consumers Be Impacted?
The move is expected to ease price pressures in the domestic market, though a sharp decline in prices is unlikely due to supply-side concerns. According to reports, the decision is also being viewed as a measure to build stock buffers, as the next season’s crop remains vulnerable to weak monsoon conditions.
Consumption growth has also slowed over the years, but not enough to offset concerns over domestic supply and the diversion of sugarcane toward ethanol production.
As per a report by DNA, more sugarcane could be diverted toward ethanol blending if the government prioritises fuel-blending targets.
For industries including FMCG, beverages, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals, the move could help prevent a sharp rise in input costs by ensuring greater domestic availability of sugar.
Export Slowdown in Global Market
According to reports dated May 1, citing government officials, India is likely to export only 7.5–8 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2025–26 marketing season (October–September) due to unfavourable global price parity.
While global sugar exports remain strong, particularly from producers like Brazil and Thailand, Indian sugar exports have become less competitive amid pricing pressures, domestic supply concerns, and government restrictions.
India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer and exporter, with exports remaining under strict government control through quotas distributed proportionally among mills.
As per reports, for FY26, the Food Ministry had initially allowed exports of 1.5 million tonnes, with an additional pool of 500,000 tonnes opened later. Out of this additional pool, only 87,587 tonnes were approved.
As of March 3, India had exported nearly 5 lakh tonnes, and mills are unlikely to utilise the full-season export quota, PTI reported, citing government officials.
Although domestic sugar consumption growth has stagnated in recent years, lower production expectations and ethanol diversion have tightened the surplus available for exports.
So far this season, domestic sugar production has crossed 27.5 million tonnes, with total output pegged at 28.2 million tonnes, slightly higher than 26.1 million tonnes in 2024–25.