Iran Desperate to Reopen Hormuz? Trump Claims It Is Losing $500Mn a Day

Donald Trump claims Iran wants Strait of Hormuz reopened despite public stance.
US maintains blockade while extending ceasefire to allow negotiations.
Strait closure continues to disrupt global energy flows and shipping.
Hours after announcing an extension to ceasefire, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran secretly wants to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was shut after a US-Israeli joint attack on the Islamic Republic on February 28.
"Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!)," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.
"They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to “save face," he added.
Trump also claimed that four days ago, people approached him to open the strait, but he denied, as reopening would sabotage any deal with Iran. "“There can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!”
Ceasefire Extended
Earlier, Trump announced an extension to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, saying that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured. "Upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump noted.
He also directed US military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, "and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."
Hormuz Crisis
The strategic chokepoint has been a major focus of the military standoff. Iran has shut the waterway which transit 20% of global energy supplies.
Even as Tehran announced to keep it open for friendly countries, reports suggest the US has increased maritime pressure through restrictions targeting Iranian oil exports and shipping activity.
According to multiple accounts cited in international media, dozens of vessels have been affected by routing orders or diversions since mid-April.
Iranian officials have responded strongly, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly stating: “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire.”