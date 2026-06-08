SpiceJet to Add 3 Airbus A320s on Lease, Brings Back Boeing 737 MAX

SpiceJet will add three Airbus A320 aircraft on damp lease next month.
The airline has also returned a Boeing 737 MAX to commercial operations after ungrounding it.
The move is aimed at boosting capacity, improving network flexibility, and meeting peak-season demand.
SpiceJet is set to expand its fleet with fresh aircraft induction, the airline said, as it looks to add capacity and strengthen its operations.
The airline has finalised a lease deal to bring in three Airbus A320 aircraft on a damp lease basis. These planes are expected to join its fleet in July 2026, helping the carrier add more capacity to its network.
In addition to the new aircraft, the Gurugram-based airline has also returned one Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to commercial service after it was earlier grounded, marking another step in improving operational readiness.
SpiceJet on Capacity and Operations
SpiceJet said the addition of new aircraft will help it manage rising passenger demand during the peak travel season. The airline expects higher traffic on both domestic and international routes in the coming months.
According to the company statement, the new planes will also give it more flexibility to adjust flight schedules and strengthen its overall network.
The airline added that it continues to focus on steady fleet expansion as part of its growth strategy and efforts to improve service reliability.
Operational Push with MAX Return
Along with new inductions, SpiceJet’s decision to bring back the Boeing 737 MAX into service is aimed at improving available capacity quickly. The aircraft will support existing routes and help ease operational pressure.
The airline said the additional capacity will strengthen resilience during periods of high demand and allow better deployment of aircraft across its network.
Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said the airline remains focused on meeting growing passenger demand and enhancing operational readiness as it moves ahead with its expansion plans.
"We continue to focus on steadily expanding our fleet and improving operational readiness as we move forward with our growth plans," Debojo Maharshi said.
As per The Economic Times, SpiceJet currently operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and Q-400 turboprops and is among India’s key regional carriers under the government’s UDAN scheme.