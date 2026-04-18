Crude Falls to March Lows as Strait of Hormuz Reopens

Brent crude futures dropped $10.42, or 10.48%, to $88.97 per barrel, after hitting an intraday low of $86.09. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $11.48, or 12.12%, to $83.21, touching a low of $80.56 during the session. Both benchmarks were trading at their lowest levels since March 10 and were set for their sharpest daily decline since April 8.