Driving India’s Energy Transition: NLC India’s Vision for Sustainable Growth and Energy Security

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India’s energy transition is one of the most transformative developments of our time, and NLC India Limited is consciously positioning itself from being a conventional mining and thermal power company into a diversified, future-ready energy enterprise. While lignite and thermal power have historically contributed significantly to national energy security, we recognize that the future lies in a balanced and sustainable energy mix.

NLCIL has embarked upon an ambitious green growth strategy with a strong focus on renewable energy, energy storage systems, and emerging clean energy technologies. Today, we are among the leading CPSUs in the renewable energy sector with a rapidly expanding portfolio in solar and wind power, and we are targeting 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Our approach is not merely about adding renewable capacity, but about creating an integrated energy ecosystem. We are actively pursuing Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), hybrid renewable projects, green hydrogen opportunities, and grid-supportive technologies that can enhance reliability while supporting India’s decarbonization goals.

At the same time, NLCIL continues to ensure affordable and reliable power generation for the country, especially during periods of peak demand. We believe India’s transition must be responsible, inclusive, and calibrated in a manner that safeguards energy access while progressively reducing carbon intensity.

In essence, NLC India Limited is evolving from a conventional energy producer into a comprehensive clean energy and sustainable infrastructure organization aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and Net Zero aspirations.