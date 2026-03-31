RBI caps loans for share purchases at ₹1 crore per borrower and limits IPO, FPO, and ESOP funding to ₹25 lakh per individual to curb excessive leverage.
Implementation of revised capital market exposure norms deferred to July 1, 2026, after industry feedback highlighted operational challenges.
Acquisition finance rules expanded to include mergers and amalgamations, with tighter refinancing norms and clearer structures for domestic and overseas deals.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that loans to individuals for the purchase of shares and other eligible securities will now be capped at ₹1 crore per borrower. Borrowing for subscribing to shares through initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offers (FPOs), or employee stock options (ESOPs) will be limited to ₹25 lakh per individual.
At the same time, the central bank has postponed the implementation of its revised capital market exposure framework to July 1, 2026, from the earlier deadline of April 1, 2026. The extension follows feedback from banks, capital market intermediaries (CMIs), and industry bodies that highlighted operational and interpretational challenges in implementing the revised rules.
“On a review, based on further discussions with stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the effective date of the said Amendment Directions by three months to July 1, 2026,” the RBI said in its notification issued on Monday.
What changed in the amendment?
The RBI had first announced the Amendment Directions on February 13 after public consultation. One of the key changes is the expansion of the scope of acquisition finance to include mergers and amalgamations. However, acquisition finance will now be permitted only for transactions that result in control of a non-financial target company.
Banks will also be required to obtain a corporate guarantee from the acquiring company when acquisition finance is extended to a subsidiary or a special purpose vehicle (SPV). This ensures that the parent entity remains accountable for the debt raised for acquisitions.
What was the case earlier?
Loans against shares, IPO funding, and ESOP finance are often used for short-term market participation, and sometimes speculation. By placing limits on such borrowing, the RBI aims to curb excessive leverage during bullish market phases, when investors may take on higher risk expecting continued gains.
High levels of leveraged exposure can create systemic vulnerabilities. If markets correct sharply, leveraged positions may unwind quickly, leading to losses not just for borrowers but also for lenders. The caps are intended to reduce concentration risk for banks and prevent excessive exposure to a single borrower across multiple institutions, thereby lowering the risk of system-wide instability during market downturns.
Overseas acquisitions allowed through subsidiaries
The revised framework also allows acquiring companies to route acquisition finance through Indian or overseas subsidiaries to complete transactions. This provides greater flexibility in structuring both domestic and cross-border deals. The change is expected to help companies plan acquisitions more efficiently while ensuring that lending structures remain transparent and well-defined.
Tighter rules for refinancing
The RBI has also introduced stricter norms for refinancing acquisition finance. Refinancing will now be permitted only after the acquisition process is fully completed and control has been formally established. Additionally, refinanced funds must be used strictly to repay the original acquisition debt.
This reduces interim balance sheet risks for banks and prevents borrowers from using refinancing as a temporary liquidity arrangement before completing a transaction.
What it means
For banks
With the implementation deadline pushed to July 1, banks will have additional time to adjust systems, interpret guidelines, and ensure compliance with the revised framework. The clarity on acquisition financing structures and refinancing rules is expected to reduce ambiguity and limit structural risks in lending.
For acquirers
The changes provide greater clarity on how acquisition finance can be structured. The explicit inclusion of mergers, amalgamations, and subsidiary-led acquisitions — both domestic and overseas — offers more flexibility. At the same time, the requirement that funding must lead to control of a non-financial company ensures that borrowing is aligned with genuine strategic acquisitions rather than purely financial investments.
The clarity around refinancing timelines also gives borrowers better visibility on when they can restructure debt following completion of a transaction.
For capital market intermediaries (CMIs)
According to reports, bank funding for CMIs can now be backed by 100% cash or cash-equivalent collateral, improving liquidity flexibility. The removal of restrictions on financing market makers against the same securities used for market making is also expected to support market efficiency and enhance participation by intermediaries.
Overall, the revised framework aims to strike a balance between improving access to capital and maintaining financial stability, while giving banks and borrowers sufficient time to adapt to the updated norms.
The RBI’s revised framework reflects a calibrated approach to balancing market development with financial stability.
By tightening exposure limits, clarifying acquisition finance norms, and introducing safeguards around refinancing, the central bank aims to reduce systemic risk without constraining genuine investment activity. Over the long term, the changes are expected to encourage more disciplined leverage practices, improve transparency in deal financing, and support a more resilient capital market ecosystem.