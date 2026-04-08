RBI Proposes Revised Norms To Free Up Banks' Board Time In Bid To Promote Ease Of Doing Biz

For further development of the term money market, Malhotra said, "we have decided to permit certain additional categories of non-bank entities in this market segment. At present, only banks and standalone primary dealers (SPDs) are eligible to participate in this market. We are also enhancing the borrowing limit of SPDs in the term money market." An active-term money market, apart from providing an alternative funding avenue to the market participants, also helps in enhancing monetary policy transmission by creating a link between the overnight money market and longer-term interest rates.