India’s Toffee Exports Jump 166% in 12 Years to Reach ₹132 Crore in 2025-26

The country's toffee exports climbed 166 per cent in the past 12 years to reach Rs 132 crore in 2025-26, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
Toffee exports stood at Rs 49.68 crore in 2013-14.
"India's TOFFEE TALE would surely be melody to the ears! Exports have grown nearly 166% since 2013-14," Goyal said in a post on social media.
The commerce minister came up with the data after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting her 'Melody' toffees, reviving the light-hearted "Melodi" wordplay associated with the two leaders on social media.
In a social media post, Meloni shared a video in which she could be heard saying, Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee -- Melody.
He is visiting Italy at the invitation of Meloni to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, clean energy and technology.
The hashtag "Melodi", a blend of Modi and Meloni's names, was coined by the Italian prime minister during the COP28 in Dubai in 2023 and later went viral on social media following the warm interactions between the two leaders at global events.