Inside Gujarat's Ambitious Push to Become a Global Research and Innovation Powerhouse

Gujarat is offering substantial incentives, including capital subsidies, land reimbursement, payroll support and concessional power tariffs, to attract research and development centres.
The policy provides financial assistance for intellectual property filings and patent registrations, aiming to boost innovation-led growth and technology development.
The state plans to establish a Gujarat Research and Innovation Park and a one-stop digital portal to support startups, researchers and technology-driven businesses.
Gujarat is seeking to position itself as a global hub for research and development (R&D) through a new industrial policy that offers generous financial incentives, patent support and infrastructure benefits to companies setting up innovation centres in the state.
According to a report by Mint, the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, unveiled last week, places innovation-led growth at the heart of the state's economic strategy and aims to attract large-scale investments in research, technology and intellectual property creation.
As states increasingly compete not only for manufacturing investments but also for high-value activities such as product development, advanced technology and innovation, Gujarat is betting that a stronger R&D ecosystem can help create high-skilled jobs, attract global companies and strengthen its position in emerging sectors.
Why Is Gujarat Focusing on R&D?
The policy reflects a broader shift in industrial strategy, with governments looking to move beyond traditional manufacturing and capture a greater share of innovation-led growth.
At the launch of the policy in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasised the role of research and innovation in driving long-term economic development.
According to Sanghavi, incentivising R&D activities will help create an ecosystem for new-age industries while generating substantial economic benefits for the state. The government believes that encouraging research-intensive investments can strengthen Gujarat's competitiveness in sectors that rely on technology, intellectual property and advanced manufacturing.
What Incentives Are Being Offered?
One of the most significant features of the policy is a special package designed to attract the first wave of large-scale R&D investments into Gujarat.
The first five R&D centres committing a minimum investment of ₹300 crore will be eligible for a range of incentives. These include a capital subsidy covering up to 50% of expenditure on buildings, machinery and equipment over five years, subject to a cap of ₹50 crore annually.
These centres will also be eligible for reimbursement of a portion of land acquisition costs. The support applies to land acquired through Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Dholera, government allocations or private purchases, subject to prescribed conditions.
In addition, these facilities will receive support through power tariff concessions, payroll subsidies and intellectual property assistance for a period of ten years.
The government hopes these incentives will provide a strong initial stimulus and help attract globally recognised research institutions and technology companies to establish operations in Gujarat.
Support for Other R&D Centres
The policy is not limited to mega projects. R&D centres investing at least ₹100 crore will also be eligible for support through capital subsidies of up to ₹20 crore over five years for investments in buildings, machinery and equipment.
To reduce operating costs, eligible facilities will receive electricity at a subsidised tariff of Re 1 per unit for five years. Companies will also be able to claim payroll subsidies of ₹10,000 per employee per month for three years.
By lowering both capital and operational expenses, Gujarat is attempting to make itself a more attractive destination for research-intensive businesses.
How Does the Policy Encourage Innovation?
Beyond infrastructure and financial support, the policy seeks to encourage innovation by reducing the costs associated with intellectual property creation. R&D centres established under the policy will receive full reimbursement of up to ₹10,000 per intellectual property rights (IPR) filing for a period of ten years.
Companies will also be eligible for reimbursement of 75% of patent-related costs, up to ₹15 lakh per patent, for a maximum of 25 patents over the same period. The government expects these measures to encourage businesses to invest more heavily in research, commercialise new technologies and generate intellectual property from within the state.
Gujarat Research and Innovation Park
A major institutional pillar of the policy is the proposed Gujarat Research and Innovation Park, which will be developed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. According to the policy document cited by Mint, the park will be designed to attract leading R&D companies, startups and technology-driven firms by offering shared innovation infrastructure.
The proposed facility will include advanced laboratories, testing and certification centres, pilot-scale manufacturing infrastructure, prototyping facilities and plug-and-play workspaces.
The government believes that a common innovation ecosystem can accelerate applied research, promote collaboration between companies and researchers, and support the development of high-value technologies aligned with Gujarat's priority sectors.
To complement this initiative, the state also plans to develop a one-stop digital portal that will provide industries with seamless access to testing facilities and R&D infrastructure.
Why Has the Policy Been Introduced Now?
As per the report, Gujarat has witnessed a slowdown in investor activity in recent months. The state, which was among the leading destinations for new investor additions until the end of 2025, has slipped to ninth place in 2026.
The decline has been attributed to market volatility, foreign investor outflows and geopolitical uncertainties that have weighed on investor sentiment. Data from the National Stock Exchange showed that Gujarat added only 51,700 new investors in May 2026, marking the weakest monthly increase since April 2025.
Against this backdrop, the government appears to be looking beyond traditional industrial growth and positioning innovation as a new engine of investment and economic expansion.
The Bigger Picture
The Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 signals a strategic shift towards innovation-led growth. By combining capital subsidies, operational support, patent incentives and dedicated research infrastructure, Gujarat is attempting to build an ecosystem capable of attracting world-class R&D investments.
Whether these measures succeed in transforming the state into a global research hub remains to be seen. However, the policy underscores Gujarat's ambition to move beyond its traditional manufacturing strengths and compete in the increasingly important global innovation economy.