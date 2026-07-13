Preparing Uttar Pradesh for an AI-Driven Future

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the way economies grow, industries operate and societies function. From healthcare and education to agriculture and manufacturing, AI is creating new possibilities that are redefining the future.
Recognising its immense potential, Uttar Pradesh has adopted a forward-looking strategy that goes beyond promoting AI applications. The state is building a comprehensive ecosystem that encourages research, nurtures innovation and prepares its people for the next generation of technological opportunities.
At the heart of this vision is the Uttar Pradesh AI Mission, backed by an investment of ₹2,000 crore. The mission seeks to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence across multiple sectors while creating an enabling environment for research, entrepreneurship and technology development. By bringing together government, industry, academia and technology partners, the initiative aims to position Uttar Pradesh as one of India's leading destinations for AI-led innovation.
"AI represents a transformative opportunity in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047." — Narendra Modi Prime Minister
An important element of this strategy is the creation of dedicated institutions that can drive long-term technological advancement. The proposed AI City is envisioned as a collaborative hub where research organisations, startups, educational institutions and technology companies can work together to develop AI-driven solutions and encourage cutting-edge innovation. Supporting this vision is the proposed AI Centre of Excellence, which will strengthen research capabilities, encourage knowledge-sharing and promote the development of emerging technologies.
The state's AI strategy also recognises that technology leadership depends on a skilled workforce. To build this talent base, Uttar Pradesh plans to establish 65 AI and Data Labs, providing students and researchers with opportunities to gain practical exposure to Artificial Intelligence and data science. In addition, AI Labs are being developed in 49 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), integrating AI into technical and vocational education and preparing young people for careers in future-ready industries.
Building Tomorrow's AI Ecosystem
Artificial Intelligence has the potential to improve almost every aspect of modern life. In healthcare, it can assist in faster diagnosis and better patient management. In agriculture, it can support informed decision-making and more efficient resource utilisation. In education, AI can create personalised learning experiences, while in manufacturing it can enhance productivity and operational efficiency. Uttar Pradesh's strategy seeks to encourage innovation across these diverse sectors so that technological advancement contributes directly to economic development and public welfare.
Equally important is the emphasis on collaboration. Universities, research institutions, startups, industry and government departments are expected to work together to develop practical AI solutions that address real-world challenges. Such partnerships strengthen innovation, accelerate research and create an environment where new ideas can move quickly from laboratories to practical application.
"When technology gets connected with 'samvedna', when the policies are operated with 'navachaar' and when the government is based on trust, then the development is inclusive, and the future is secured." — Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
The state's long-term objective is to create a strong pipeline of AI professionals capable of supporting future industries. By expanding research infrastructure, strengthening technical education and encouraging innovation, Uttar Pradesh is preparing its youth for emerging opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and data science. These efforts will help enhance the state's competitiveness while creating high-quality employment in technology-driven sectors.
The AI ecosystem being created today is designed not merely to meet present-day requirements but to prepare Uttar Pradesh for the industries of tomorrow. Through sustained investment, institutional development and skill creation, the state is laying the foundation for a future where Artificial Intelligence becomes a catalyst for innovation, enterprise and inclusive economic growth.
Key Highlights
₹2,000 crore Uttar Pradesh AI Mission
Proposed AI City to promote innovation, research and collaboration
AI Centre of Excellence for advanced research and technology development
65 AI & Data Labs across the state
AI Labs in 49 ITIs to strengthen technical and vocational education
AI applications across healthcare, agriculture, education and manufacturing
Building a future-ready workforce for the digital economy