India's Petrol Exports to 'Unknown' Markets Jump in June amid Russian Trade Buzz

What Data Shows

Looking at the overall picture, Indian refineries have been exporting petrol to multiple destinations for a long time now. In January, petrol exports stood at 288,000 bpd, climbing to 343,000 bpd in February, the highest point in the data set provided by Kpler. They then fell to 247,000 bpd in March, rose again to 293,000 bpd in April, dropped to a low of 169,000 bpd in May, and rebounded to 311,000 bpd in June. In July, exports settled at 207,000 bpd.