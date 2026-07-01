Deutsche Bank-Kotak Deal: Why Foreign Lenders Are Pulling Back from India's Retail Banking

Another reason is the strategic shift by global lenders towards businesses with higher returns. Over the past few years, several international banks have been restructuring their global operations by exiting consumer banking businesses in select markets and focusing on corporate banking, investment banking and wealth management. Citigroup's exit from India's consumer banking business was part of its global plan to withdraw from retail operations in 13 markets, while Deutsche Bank said the sale of its India retail business is, as quoted by Reuters, "a further step in simplifying our business" and sharpening its focus on core strengths.