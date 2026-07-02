Capgemini Closes Bengaluru Daycare, Internal Email Reveals Police Probe Details

Capgemini shut its Bengaluru daycare on July 1 after a police probe into alleged inappropriate conduct at the facility.
An internal email reviewed by Outlook Business said the closure was a precautionary step while the matter is being reviewed.
An FIR has been filed against five caregivers over alleged mistreatment of toddlers at the company's HAL campus daycare in Brookfield.
Capgemini on July 1 announced the temporary closure of its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru, following media reports alleging abuse of children at the centre.
An FIR has been registered against five women caregivers under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The case relates to a daycare facility at the company's HAL campus in Brookfield, Bengaluru, according to media reports.
Citing police, media reports said the alleged abuse came to light after videos purportedly showing the incidents were circulated on WhatsApp and reported to the Child Helpline. The FIR was reportedly registered on June 29, based on a complaint by district child protection unit officer Tilakesh Kumar.
According to these reports, police have alleged that caregivers physically mistreated toddlers aged between two and three years. The alleged mistreatment includes threatening the children, locking them inside bathrooms, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, making them sit on western-style toilets, and placing them inside a front-loading washing machine.
The five caregivers named in the FIR are Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.
Internal Email Details
Outlook Business reviewed an internal email sent by Capgemini to its employees. The email said that the company had been informed of a police investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct at the daycare facility. The facility is operated by an external service provider on one of the company's Bengaluru campuses. The email further stated that Capgemini was cooperating fully with authorities and monitoring developments closely.
"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the children and families who may be affected," the email read. "The safety, well-being, and protection of children are paramount, and any matter involving their welfare is treated with the utmost seriousness and care," it added.
It is worth noting that the daycare facility named in the FIR is located at the company's HAL campus in Brookfield, while the internal email refers to the closure of the daycare facility at the EPIP campus. The email did not specify whether the two facilities are the same or separate locations.
As a precautionary measure, the company said it had decided to temporarily close the daycare facility at its EPIP campus while the situation is being reviewed. The email acknowledged that the closure may create challenges for some families and sought their patience during the process.
Employees affected by the closure have been told they may work from home, in coordination with their managers, with the company saying it was committed to offering flexibility and support. The company also shared helpline numbers for employees seeking assistance and the contact details of a designated company representative.