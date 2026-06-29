The GLP-1 Gold Rush Is Over: Why India's Generic Semaglutide Market Is Losing Momentum

India's domestic GLP-1 market grew fourfold to ₹1,906 crore in May 2026 but monthly growth is slowing sharply as the initial patient onboarding wave tapers off.
Doctors cite gastrointestinal side effects, unrealistic expectations, high out-of-pocket costs and poor lifestyle compliance as the biggest reasons patients are quitting.
Experts say sustainable growth will depend on insurance coverage, multidisciplinary care and responsible prescribing rather than price cuts alone.
When generic semaglutide landed in Indian pharmacies earlier this year, it looked like the beginning of something big. Prices dropped overnight, from several thousand rupees a month for innovator brands to roughly ₹1,000-2,500 for generics. Companies queued up. Targets were set. Some drugmakers pencilled in annual revenues of ₹100-150 crore from their GLP-1 portfolios alone.
Six months later, those numbers are being quietly erased.
Several domestic pharmaceutical companies are now bracing for a 25-30% downward revision in sales targets, according to reports, amid sluggish prescription growth, mounting inventory and a problem nobody had quite anticipated, that patients are quitting.
Market data from Pharmarack shows just how quickly the mood has shifted. The domestic GLP-1 market — drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide used for obesity and diabetes — grew nearly fourfold to ₹1,906 crore in May 2026 from ₹565 crore a year earlier. That sounds impressive until you look at the trajectory. Overall GLP-1 market growth slowed to 8% month-on-month in May, down from 21% in April. Semaglutide value growth fell to 6% from 50% the previous month. Unit growth collapsed from 88% in April to 12% in May.
There is now an inventory buildup of over ₹100 crore sitting with stockists and wholesalers. With 35 brands from 17 companies competing in semaglutide alone, Pharmarack warned that aggressive primary stocking "may not necessarily be matched by secondary demand pull from prescriptions and repeat consumption."
The initial affordability-led patient onboarding wave, it said, appears to be tapering off.
Why Indians are Quitting Weight-Loss Drugs
Ask any doctor who prescribes these medications and the answer is some variation of the same thing: patients came in expecting a miracle and left when they found out it wasn't one.
Dr KP Singh, Director of Endocrinology at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, is blunt about it. "Patients frequently struggle with persistent nausea, vomiting, a drastic loss of appetite, diarrhoea and severe constipation," he said. But the physical side effects are only half the problem. Many patients begin therapy believing the injection will do all the work. "When they realise that active personal effort and lifestyle discipline are required alongside the medication, compliance drops significantly." Fewer than 30% of patients, he said, follow through with recommended lifestyle changes after starting therapy.
Dr Yogesh Nain, General Physician at Harley of London, India, said patients discontinue for a cluster of reasons that go beyond side effects. "The high dropout rate highlights that obesity is a chronic disease requiring long-term management rather than a short-term treatment." Many patients, he said, carry the misconception that weight loss can be maintained after stopping the drug, a misunderstanding that leads to early discontinuation and eventual disappointment.
Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director of Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, said weight regain after stopping makes things worse. Patients who quit — often because expectations were unmet — regain the weight, feel discouraged, and do not return. "Many patients expect these drugs alone to produce lasting weight loss, whereas obesity is a chronic disease that requires continuous lifestyle modification and medical supervision."
Then there is cost. At ₹2,000-4,000 a month with no end date in sight, even the generic versions are not cheap by Indian standards. Dr Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, Director and Unit Head of Nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said long-term treatment remains accessible largely to urban and upper-class patients, particularly those without health insurance.
Dr Nain said, "Most GLP-1 therapies require continuous treatment, and the monthly cost is beyond the reach of many Indian patients. Since obesity treatment is generally not covered by health insurance, patients pay out of pocket."
And despite the flood of generics, Dr Singh noted that more than 50% of patients across the country continue to use innovator products, partly because of an affluent patient base and a large NRI population that prefers original global brands regardless of price.
Hype Did Real Damage
Dr Sabine Kapasi, Global Health Strategist and UN Advisor, said the current slowdown was predictable, and that the industry partly brought it on itself. She added that social media stories, celebrity promotion and oversimplified messaging have collectively created the impression among many patients that these drugs are a miracle cure, rather than one component of a broader obesity treatment approach.
Dr Nain agreed. GLP-1 therapies were sometimes perceived as miracle weight-loss drugs, creating the expectation that significant weight loss would occur without lifestyle modification or that treatment would be temporary. "Pharmaceutical companies also likely anticipated faster and broader market penetration than current real-world adoption supports," he said.
That hype shaped market expectations too. Early sales reflected novelty and pent-up demand, not a sustainable patient base. "The current slowdown should therefore not be interpreted as failure of the medicines themselves," Kapasi said. "Instead, it represents a correction from heightened expectations towards a more evidence-based pattern of utilisation."
Dr Singh made a sharper point. He said the softening in market data does not reflect what he sees in his own endocrinology practice, where prescription volumes have held steady. "If there is any softening in the market it is likely because of poor management and not because of lack of interest. When these drugs are prescribed indiscriminately by general practitioners without expert oversight, side effects naturally arise, leading to dropouts."
While generic semaglutide struggles, the premium end of the market is holding. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro — tirzepatide, priced well above generics — retained its position as the single top-selling pharmaceutical brand in India by value in May, on both a monthly and moving annual total basis, as per the Pharmarack data. Ozempic posted 27% month-on-month unit growth. Sun Pharma's Noveltreat more than doubled sequentially.
Tirzepatide alone accounts for ₹1,207 crore, or 63% of the entire GLP-1 market. The segment where price was supposed to decide everything turns out to be the segment where physician preference and clinical differentiation still matter most.
What Has to Change
Experts are not writing off GLP-1 therapies. But they are clear that the path to sustainable growth runs through structural changes that go well beyond lower drug prices.
Dr Kapasi said insurance coverage is the missing piece. "The Indian healthcare financing has traditionally been geared towards managing complications after they have occurred rather than preventive management of chronic diseases." Obesity — a driver of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease and several cancers — gets little financial support despite its downstream burden.
Dr Nain called for clear national clinical guidelines promoting appropriate patient selection, continued physician education, and better access to multidisciplinary obesity clinics with physicians, dietitians, psychologists and physiotherapists. "Until costs decrease through greater competition or insurance coverage expands to include obesity as a chronic disease, widespread adoption will remain limited," he said.
Dr Gautam called for stronger follow-up systems so that medication is delivered alongside nutrition counselling, behavioural support and physical activity programmes. Dr Chhabra said demand will return, but not in a rush. "This growth will not be abrupt but rather sustainable and based on medical necessity."
The GLP-1 boom was always going to moderate. What nobody quite planned for was how fast, and how much of it was built on patients who were never going to stay.