The GLP-1 Gold Rush Is Over: Why India's Generic Semaglutide Market Is Losing Momentum

Market data from Pharmarack shows just how quickly the mood has shifted. The domestic GLP-1 market — drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide used for obesity and diabetes — grew nearly fourfold to ₹1,906 crore in May 2026 from ₹565 crore a year earlier. That sounds impressive until you look at the trajectory. Overall GLP-1 market growth slowed to 8% month-on-month in May, down from 21% in April. Semaglutide value growth fell to 6% from 50% the previous month. Unit growth collapsed from 88% in April to 12% in May.