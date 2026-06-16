Govt Increases Diesel & ATF Export Duties, Keeps Petrol Rate Unchanged

The Centre has raised export duties on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), while leaving the levy on petrol exports unchanged
Diesel export duty has been raised to ₹14 per litre, while ATF export duty increased
Petrol export duty remains unchanged at ₹1.5 per litre, while domestic fuel duties stay unchanged
The Centre has increased export duties on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) , while keeping the levy on petrol exports unchanged, as it continues to review fuel export taxes amid developments in global energy markets.
Under the revised rates announced on Monday, the duty on diesel exports has been increased to ₹14 per litre from ₹13.5 per litre. The duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports has been raised to ₹12.5 per litre from ₹9.5 per litre.
The export duty on petrol remains unchanged at ₹1.5 per litre. There is also no change in duties on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market, so the move will not directly affect fuel prices for consumers.
The revised rates will come into effect on June 16 and will remain in place until the government's next review of fuel export duties.
Fuel Export Duty
India periodically reviews the Special Additional Excise Duty on domestically produced crude oil and exported petroleum products. The rates are connected to the international crude oil prices and refining margins.
The latest revision is taking place against the backdrop of continued volatility in the global oil markets due to tensions in West Asia. The government has been keeping a watch on the impact of these developments on the fuel supplies and export trends.
The windfall tax framework was reintroduced on March 26 following rising geopolitical tensions in the region. Since then, export duties have been revised at regular intervals based on changes in market conditions. On May 16, the levy was also extended to petrol exports.
Domestic Supply Focus
According to the officials, the export duties were introduced to ensure adequate fuel supplies in the domestic market as global crude oil prices have risen.
They said the levy is intended to limit excessive exports and ensure adequate domestic fuel supplies. The tax remains separate from domestic fuel duties and will not directly affect retail prices of petrol, diesel or aviation fuel.