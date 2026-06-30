Inside Project Jupiter: The Year-Long Plan Behind Jio's Record IPO

This plan ran into resistance. Some investors were uneasy about the valuation given soft market conditions and the effect of a depreciating rupee on their returns in dollar terms, the report said. Reliance then opted for an all-primary issuance instead, under which the company itself sells fresh shares. This restructuring means the entire amount being raised, estimated at around ₹37,700 crore or roughly $4 billion, stays within Jio and within India.