India’s economy expanded at a stronger-than-expected 8.2% in the September quarter, marking a six-quarter high, provisional estimates for Q2 FY25 showed. Real GDP stood at 5.6% in the same quarter last year, and exceeded analysts’ expectations of 7.3%. Nominal GDP grew 8.7% in the quarter.
The print also came in above the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 7%. Economists polled by Moneycontrol expect full-year growth to average around 6.9%, slightly above the central bank’s forecast of 6.8%. Market participants anticipate firmer momentum in Q3 (October–December), supported by an uptick in consumption following recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.