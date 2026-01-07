First Advance Estimates Show Real GDP Growth at 7.4% in FY26; Services Drive GVA Expansion

The secondary sector, comprising manufacturing and construction, is expected to grow by 7% in FY26. In contrast, growth in the primary sector remains moderate. Agriculture and allied activities are estimated to grow by 3.1%, while electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services are projected to expand by 2.1%. The data indicate subdued growth in these segments compared to services. Mining output is projected to contract by 0.7%, reversing growth of 2.7% recorded in the previous year.