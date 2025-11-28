Despite IMF Cut, Economy Seen Strong in Q2 on GST Boost



However, the fall in inflation may not be actually supportive of growth targets. A low inflation typically leads to a slower than expected expansion of nominal GDP, which is calculated without taking into account the rate of inflation. Slowing nominal GDP growth has been highlighted as another major factor by the IMF for pushing back the $5 trillion target. The IMF has reduced the nominal GDP growth projection for FY26 to 8.5% from its previous projection of 11% made in 2024. It now expects nominal GDP growth to be around 10.1% in FY27.