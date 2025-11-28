Stock Markets End Flat in Highly Volatile Trade Ahead of GDP, IIP Data

Rising for the second day on Thursday, the Sensex climbed 110.87 points or 0.13% to settle at 85,720.38. During the day, it hit a record high of 86,055.86. The Nifty ended marginally higher by 10.25 points or 0.04% at 26,215.55. During the day, the benchmark hit an all-time high of 26,310.45.