  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Trumps 50 tariffs may cut down gdp by 05 in fy26 says cea nageswaran

Economy and Policy

Trump’s 50% Tariffs May Cut Down GDP by 0.5% in FY26, Says CEA Nageswaran

Despite the challenges, Nageswaran stated that India is on course to achieve real GDP growth of 6.3–6.8 per cent in FY26, as per the government's projections.

Aditi Ray Chowdhury
Aditi Ray Chowdhury
Curated by: Aditi Ray Chowdhury
Updated on:
Updated on:
| Photo: Getty images
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran | Photo: Getty images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CEA Nageswaran warns US tariffs may cut India’s GDP by 0.5%.

  • He expects real GDP growth of 6.3–6.8% in FY26.

  • Recent GST reforms projected to boost GDP by up to 0.3%.

  • India on track to meet 4.4% fiscal deficit target this year.

As India reels under the 50% tariff imposition by U.S., Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday that the levies could reduce India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.5 per cent in FY26.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, he said, "Depending upon how long it lasts even in this financial year, it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5 per cent to 0.6 per cent.”

He further said that he hopes the tariffs are a "short-lived phenomenon". Nageswaran also cautioned that if the tariffs extend into the next financial year, the drag would be greater and pose a “major risk” to India’s growth momentum.

US President Donald Trump - X/@WhiteHouse
“U.S. May Have to Unwind Trade Deals and Will Suffer”: Donald Trump Warns Amid Tariffs Case Moving to SC

BY Outlook Business Desk

On August 27, the steep duties imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect. The duties include a 25 per cent secondary tariff and a 25 per cent penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

However, despite these challenges, Nageswaran stated that India is on course to achieve real GDP growth of 6.3–6.8 per cent in FY26, as per the government's projections. In addition to that, he noted that the economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter, the fastest pace in over a year.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power - null
India’s Steel Demand Set for Double-Digit Growth in H2; GST 2.0 to Aid Sector: Naveen Jindal

BY Devabrata Dutta

Addressing the recent GST reforms, the CEA also projected that it could lift GDP by 0.2–0.3 per cent. He said India remains on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent this year, supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s record dividend transfer and asset sales that will help offset revenue shortfalls.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led GST Council approved some major GST reforms, cutting four slabs to a simplified two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, alongside a flat 40 per cent rate on ‘sin goods’.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×