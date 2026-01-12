HCLTech Q3 FY26 Profit Falls 11% YoY, Revenue Rises 13%

HCLTech’s Q3 FY26 revenue rose 13.3% YoY to ₹33,872 crore, while net profit declined 11% due to margin pressure and restructuring costs.
Noida-based IT major HCLTech on Monday reported mixed third-quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2025 as it navigated a challenging global tech market.
The consolidated revenue for Q3 financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose about 13.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹33,872 crore, showing solid growth in business activity compared with the same quarter last year. However, the net profit came in at ₹4,076 crore, down roughly 11% from ₹4,591 crore a year earlier, reportedly reflecting margin pressures and one-off impacts such as changes from new labour code provisions.
The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, with the record date set for January 16 and payment slated for January 27, 2026.
For the third quarter, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 8% YoY to ₹6,285 crore, with the EBIT margin coming in at 18.6% of revenue. The company said that its Q3 FY26 margins were impacted by 81 basis points (bps) due to restructuring costs incurred during the quarter.
It reported a total contract value of new deal wins at $3,006 million, registering a strong 43.5% YoY growth, indicating healthy demand for its services.
On the workforce front, the company’s total employee strength stood at 226,379 at the end of the quarter. Net headcount declined by 261 employees, even as 2,852 freshers were added during the period. Attrition continued to improve, with last twelve months attrition easing to 12.4%, compared with 13.2% in the same quarter last year.
Looking ahead, HCLTech said it expects FY26 revenue growth in the range of 4% to 4.5% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms. Services revenue is projected to grow between 4.75% and 5.25% YoY in CC, while the company expects its EBIT margin to remain in the band of 17% to 18%.
While profit dips often grab headlines, HCLTech’s revenue growth underscores ongoing demand for its services, especially in key verticals like banking and technology, the areas that helped lift overall sales despite softness in certain segments.
The results come amid a broader IT earnings season where peers like TCS and others are also reporting quarterly numbers.