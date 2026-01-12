HCLTech Q3 FY26 Profit Falls 11% YoY, Revenue Rises 13%

The consolidated revenue for Q3 financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose about 13.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹33,872 crore, showing solid growth in business activity compared with the same quarter last year. However, the net profit came in at ₹4,076 crore, down roughly 11% from ₹4,591 crore a year earlier, reportedly reflecting margin pressures and one-off impacts such as changes from new labour code provisions.