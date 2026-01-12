Uber Bets on India's Corporate Commutes as Office Transport Market Grows

Nikolaas Van de Loock, who heads Uber Shuttle for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, told Business Standard that the company sees this as a major opportunity not just in India but globally. He said Uber began studying large, fixed commute patterns seven to eight years ago, starting with a pilot in Egypt. The focus soon shifted to India due to its scale, traffic congestion and clearly defined daily office commutes in cities such as Delhi, which showed strong potential for Uber’s shared transport model.