Fitch Raises India FY26 Projections To 7.4% On High Consumer Demand and GST Reforms

Room For Rate Cut In The Last Monetary Policy Review

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee commenced its last monetary policy review of the year on December 4 and the policy outcome will be announced on December 5. With consistent fall in inflation print and stronger than expected GDP growth in H1FY26, market participants remain mixed on their policy expectations. While some say the ease in inflation provides more room for rate cuts, the GDP print suggests waiting for more incoming data to assess and then cut rates in the next policy meeting if needed.