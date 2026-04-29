How UAE’s OPEC Exit Could Give India More Bargaining Power in Energy Deals

Raj Nair, Chairman of Avalon Consulting, reads the UAE's exit as a carefully engineered geopolitical move rather than a purely commercial one. Washington, he argues, had every reason to encourage Abu Dhabi to walk out — Riyadh had been drifting too far, cutting non-dollar oil deals with China and coordinating with Russia to keep prices elevated. "This disruption in OPEC will show OPEC+ who is the boss," he says. Saudi Arabia, despite being one of the world's lowest-cost oil producers, needs crude prices above $75–80 per barrel to fund domestic subsidies and capital expenditure — below that, it faces serious social pressure. The UAE-Saudi friction, Nair suggests, was a lever the US has now pulled at the right moment.