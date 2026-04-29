UAE Quits OPEC Amid Iran War, Shaking Global Oil Order

What Does it Mean for Oil Markets?

According to a report by The Indian Express, UAE's exit will likely lead to increased competition, which will inturn push oil prices lower. However increasing market volatility arising from the US-Iran war keeps market outlook uncertain. The report added that, in the near term, softer prices could benefit oil-importing nations like India by reducing the cost per barrel. Over time, it may also expand India’s options by broadening the pool of global oil suppliers. India imports over 90% of its crude oil requirements, and elevated prices put pressure on its current account deficit and rupee.