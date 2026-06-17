From ₹84,000 Cr to ₹1.78 Lakh Cr: India's Defence Manufacturing Boom

India's defence production rose 15.6% year-on-year to an all-time high of ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, more than doubling from FY21 levels.
Private companies contributed around ₹42,000 crore, accounting for 24% of total defence production, up from 22% a year earlier.
The growth comes alongside record defence exports of ₹38,424 crore and enhanced procurement powers for military commanders aimed at accelerating acquisitions and boosting indigenous capabilities.
India's defence production touched an all-time high of ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, marking a significant milestone in the country's push for self-reliance in military manufacturing, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The latest figure represents a 15.6% increase over defence production worth ₹1.54 lakh crore in FY25 and more than doubles the ₹84,643 crore recorded in FY21.
Compared with FY14, indigenous defence production has nearly quadrupled from ₹43,746 crore, highlighting the rapid expansion of India's domestic defence industrial base.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attributed the growth to sustained policy support, increased private-sector participation and efforts to strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities.
"The remarkable rise in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders," Singh said in a post on X.
He added that the growth reflects the expanding capabilities of India's defence ecosystem and positions the sector for further acceleration in the years ahead.
Private Sector's Role Expands
According to the ministry, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public-sector entities accounted for nearly 76% of total defence production during FY26.
However, the private sector continued to increase its share, contributing around 24% of total output compared with 22% in the previous financial year.
Private defence manufacturers recorded their highest-ever production value of approximately ₹42,000 crore, underlining their growing role in the country's military-industrial ecosystem.
The government's emphasis on domestic design, development and manufacturing has helped create a broader defence supply chain involving DPSUs, private companies, MSMEs and startups operating across segments such as aerospace, missiles, naval systems, armoured vehicles, defence electronics and ammunition.
The rise in production has also supported India's growing presence in global arms markets. Defence exports reached a record ₹38,424 crore in FY26, reflecting increasing international demand for Indian-made military equipment.
Government Boosts Procurement Powers
The production milestone comes alongside fresh measures aimed at strengthening procurement and accelerating project execution within the armed forces.
The Ministry of Defence recently doubled the financial powers of field commanders to enable faster acquisition of equipment and improve operational readiness.
Under the revised framework, procurement powers of Army Commanders and equivalent officers have been increased to ₹100 crore from ₹30 crore, while the limit for Service Chiefs and equivalent authorities has been raised to ₹125 crore from ₹75 crore.
According to officials cited by The Economic Times, the enhanced delegation is expected to facilitate procurement worth around ₹1.25 lakh crore in FY27 and accelerate contract awards, project execution and indigenous procurement initiatives.
The revised framework also includes greater financial flexibility for research and development programmes and import-substitution projects, supporting the government's broader objective of reducing dependence on foreign military equipment.
Defence Spending Continues to Rise
India's defence sector has witnessed increased investment amid growing geopolitical tensions and evolving security challenges globally.
The government has also stepped up defence spending following Operation Sindoor. In the Union Budget for FY27, defence expenditure was increased to ₹7.85 lakh crore, representing a 15.19% year-on-year rise.
With domestic production, exports and procurement spending all reaching new highs, policymakers view the defence sector as a key pillar of India's ambition to emerge as a major global defence manufacturing hub.