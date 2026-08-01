Political Economy Needs to be at the Centre of Tax Discussions, Says Study

Few subjects attract as much technical discussion as taxation. Economists debate efficiency, equity and revenue productivity, while policymakers focus on compliance and administration. Politics enters the conversation only when a controversial Budget or election promise dominates headlines.
Yet, taxation has always been a deeply political exercise. Every decision on who pays taxes, how much they pay, who receives exemptions and how governments spend public money reflects choices that are shaped as much by politics as by economics.
That central argument runs through a recent study in Economia Politica titled "Political Economy of Taxation: Review of Empirical Evidence" by Sacchidananda Mukherjee and Shivani Badola, researchers at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, who undertake the demanding task of bringing together decades of empirical research from across developed and developing economies.
Their objective is to understand how elections, political parties, ideology, institutions, lobbying, social trust and administrative capacity influence the evolution of tax systems. The result is a review that shows taxation as a product of political bargaining rather than a purely economic instrument.
The paper arrives at an appropriate moment, too. Governments across the world are trying to finance the expansion of welfare programmes, ageing populations, infrastructure investment, and climate-related spending while facing demands for lower taxes and greater fiscal prudence.
Understanding why tax reforms succeed in one country and fail in another requires looking beyond economics. Mukherjee and Badola make a convincing case that political economy deserves to occupy the centre of that discussion.
Tax Structures
The paper begins by tracing how tax systems evolve alongside economic development. Expanding economies create new tax bases, strengthen administrative capacity and allow governments to move from narrow and fragmented forms of taxation towards broader and more sophisticated systems. This is a familiar territory in public finance literature.
The paper becomes particularly interesting when the authors argue that economic development alone cannot explain the shape of a country's tax system. Politics, institutions and society continuously influence one another, producing tax structures that often differ even among countries with similar levels of income.
This broader perspective allows the review to move beyond narrow fiscal debates. Tax morale, for instance, depends not only on enforcement but also on whether citizens believe governments use public money responsibly. Social trust, in other words, influences compliance.
Tax policy emerges as the outcome of continuous negotiation among competing actors rather than a simple expression of economic logic
Similarly, political stability affects administrative efficiency. Public demand for welfare shapes the pressure to mobilise additional revenue. These relationships are acknowledged separately in academic literature, though the paper succeeds in bringing them together into a coherent narrative.
The authors are also careful to avoid presenting taxation as a problem unique to democracies. Their discussion extends to authoritarian and single-party regimes where political incentives continue to shape fiscal choices, although through different institutional mechanisms. This comparative approach broadens the relevance of the paper.
Empirical Evidence
The paper is at its strongest when it examines empirical evidence on elections and political incentives, because governments rarely make tax decisions in an institutional vacuum. Electoral calculations frequently determine the timing and design of tax measures.
Drawing upon studies from Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, the authors show that governments often postpone politically costly tax measures until after elections while reducing the visibility of unpopular fiscal decisions before voters go to the polls.
Their discussion of political budget cycles demonstrates how electoral incentives affect not only government expenditure but also tax collection, tax administration and revenue mobilisation.
Equally compelling is the discussion on political ideology. Conventional wisdom suggests that parties on the left favour progressive taxation while parties on the right prefer lower taxes and lighter government intervention.
The evidence reviewed in the paper tells a more nuanced story. Electoral competition, coalition politics and fiscal constraints frequently compel governments to depart from ideological preferences. Political labels, therefore, become less useful than institutional realities in explaining taxation.
The sections dealing with coalition governments, lobbying and interest groups add another important dimension. Tax policy emerges as the outcome of continuous negotiation among competing actors rather than a simple expression of economic logic.
The review also devotes welcome attention to tax administration, an area that receives less public attention despite being central to revenue collection. The authors argue that weak institutions, political interference and discretionary practices can undermine even well-designed tax systems.
This emphasis on administration further strengthens the paper because successful taxation depends as much on implementation as on legislation.
The review benefits from an impressive range of international evidence, with repeated references to India making the discussion particularly relevant for domestic readers.
Paper at a Glance
The very ambition of the review occasionally works against it. The authors discuss a remarkably large number of studies, sometimes moving quickly from one finding to another.
The discussion of emerging issues also feels relatively brief. Digital platforms, artificial intelligence, cross-border taxation, and multinational technology companies are reshaping tax policy worldwide. While the paper recognises technological change as an important driver, these issues remain largely at the margins of the review. They represent an obvious direction for future research.
But judged by the ground it covers, Mukherjee and Badola have produced a thoughtful review that bridges economics and political science without allowing either discipline to dominate the discussion.
The paper offers an important reminder for policymakers that technical excellence alone cannot guarantee successful tax reform. Even the most carefully designed proposals must survive electoral politics, interest group pressures, coalition bargaining and institutional constraints. Ignoring those realities explains why well-intentioned reforms fail.