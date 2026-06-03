Inside Tata’s New Defence Hub: C-130J MRO Facility To Be Operational By Dec 2026

Tata Advanced Systems' C-130J defence MRO facility near Bengaluru is expected to be operational by December 2026.
The company showcased upgraded UAVs, loitering munitions and military mobility platforms.
Chandrasekaran also reviewed aerospace and artillery manufacturing programmes at the Vemagal facility.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday reviewed key defence and aerospace programmes at Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's (TASL) facilities in Karnataka, including an upcoming defence maintenance hub near Bengaluru, indigenous drone programmes and aerospace manufacturing units.
One of the key projects reviewed during the visit was TASL's upcoming maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for Lockheed Martin's C-130J transport aircraft near Kempegowda International Airport. Spread across 16 acres with a built-up area of 15,000 square metres, the facility is expected to become operational by December 2026.
According to the company, the facility will be India's first privately operated defence MRO centre. It will undertake heavy maintenance and avionics upgrades for C-130J aircraft and is expected to create more than 250 jobs.
Focus On Drones And Defence Platforms
At TASL's Electronics City facility, Chandrasekaran reviewed the company's indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programmes and loitering munition systems.
The company showcased upgraded platforms capable of operating over distances ranging from 50 kilometres to several hundred kilometres, while also carrying higher payloads. TASL also presented its optronics products and land mobility solutions.
Officials highlighted the growth of the land mobility business, which has supplied more than 4,000 high-mobility platforms to international customers, including the Royal Moroccan Army and Armenian Armed Forces, over the past three years.
Aerospace And Artillery Programmes Reviewed
Chandrasekaran also visited TASL's Vemagal facility, where he reviewed the upcoming Airbus H125 Final Assembly Line being established for the Indian market.
The visit included inspections of facilities producing wiring harnesses for Airbus C295 aircraft as well as manufacturing units linked to the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun Systems and launcher integration programmes.
Military variants of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Defender vehicles equipped for defence applications were also showcased. TASL additionally demonstrated its Advanced Armoured Platform, developed in partnership with DRDO and integrated with a 30-mm crewless turret.