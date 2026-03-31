Fintech firm Bachatt has raised $12 million, about ₹113 crore, in a funding round led by venture capital firm Accel, the company said on Tuesday.
The round also saw participation from existing investors, Lightspeed and InfoEdge Ventures.
“Bachatt, an AI-led savings and wealth platform for the merchant and self-employed segment, has raised $12 million in its series A funding led by Accel,” the company said in a statement.
The company plans to use the fresh funds to scale up its savings solution and build new AI-led wealth and credit solutions for its growing user base which ranges from kirana shopkeepers to large merchants like jewellery shop owners, dealerships etc.
“We want to build 5-6 financial solutions, specially curated & tailored for them. We started with debt fixed income savings solution, and are now adding two new solutions: AI-led wealth and credit,” Bachatt Founder Anugrah Jain said.
Launched in May 2025, Bachatt claims to have acquired over 3 million users on its debt mutual funds led savings solution.
“Over the next 12-24 months, Bachatt intends to reach a user base of 30 million,” the statement said.
Bachatt provides savings solution starting at ₹100, and allows users to save conveniently in debt mutual funds of SBI, ICICI and Axis AMC.
Bachatt is addressing a fundamental gap in how consumers access quality products. At Accel, we are proud to partner with founders building population-scale utilities like Bachatt,” Accel Partner Pratik Agarwal said.