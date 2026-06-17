Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivers a speech on the day of his swearing-in ceremony, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivers a speech on the day of his swearing-in ceremony, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo