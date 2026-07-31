HDFC Bank Saga: A Timeline Of MSRDC Case That Led To ₹1 Lakh Penalties

The RBI has sought an explanation from HDFC Bank over its decision to impose a ₹1 lakh penalty on its leadership
The regulator is also independently examining the MSRDC case as part of its supervisory process
The controversy has evolved into one of the banking sector's biggest governance stories
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought an explanation from HDFC Bank over its decision to impose a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh each three of its top executives.
The bank fined Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and Group Head-Retail Assets Arvind Vohra in connection with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) deposit matter.
The banking regulator has asked the lender to explain whether imposing financial penalties on senior executives is part of its standard disciplinary framework, whether such a policy exists in writing, and how the amount of ₹1 lakh was determined, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
The RBI has also sought details of any previous instances where similar monetary penalties were imposed on senior executives or employees.
The development comes days after HDFC Bank's board concluded an internal review into the controversial deposit arrangement with MSRDC, making this one of the rare instances in corporate India where a board has fined serving top executives in addition to issuing warning letters.
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Timeline: How the MSRDC Controversy Unfolded
2017: HDFC Bank's First MSRDC Deposit
The controversy traces back to 2017, when HDFC Bank entered into a deposit arrangement with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
The transaction was later examined by the bank's Special Disciplinary Committee as part of its review into the lender's dealings with the state agency, as per a report by The Indian Express.
2021: Fresh Deposit Negotiations
In 2021, HDFC Bank again approached MSRDC to mobilise deposits. According to the Express, the state agency indicated that competing institutions were offering returns of 6% or higher, while HDFC Bank's savings account rate stood at 3.5%.
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The bank subsequently structured around ₹45 crore as marketing expenditure rather than interest payments to secure the deposits, an allegation the lender has denied, as per the report.
May 2026: Allegations Surface
The issue was brought into public focus in May 2026, after the Express reported the matter.
According to the report, the alleged payments were booked as marketing expenses while functioning as differential interest for attracting deposits.
July 2026: Internal Probe And Board Action
HDFC Bank constituted a Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors to review the deposit arrangements.
Following the committee's findings, the bank informed stock exchanges on July 27 that the board had concluded the conduct amounted to "business overreach" rather than "mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive".
"However, keeping in view any potential divergence with the applicable RBI directions and based on the recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the Board decided to issue warning letters and monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh for three senior employees (the Managing Director & CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Group Head — Retail Assets), and warning letters for the remaining employees," the bank said in its stock exchange filing.
What Does 'Business Overreach' Mean?
The expression "business overreach" is not defined under the Companies Act, 2013, RBI regulations or SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).
However, the term is generally used to describe situations where executives exceed internal authority, governance standards or an organisation's risk appetite while pursuing commercial objectives, as per a report by the Business Standard.
Unlike fraud, it does not necessarily imply dishonest intent, personal enrichment or criminal misconduct.
RBI Launches Its Own Supervisory Review
Separate from HDFC Bank's internal findings, the RBI has begun examining the MSRDC matter through its supervisory process.
According to Moneycontrol, the regulator has advanced its review instead of waiting for the next supervisory cycle after April 2027, given the sensitivity of the issue and the impending consideration of Jagdishan's reappointment as Managing Director and CEO.
The RBI's supervisory assessment is reportedly independent of the bank's disciplinary committee and the supervisors will conduct their own review before arriving at any conclusions.
HDFC Bank's Controversial Year
The MSRDC issue comes at a sensitive time for HDFC Bank. Jagdishan's current three-year term as CEO is due to end in October, with his reappointment expected to be considered soon.
In March 2026, the lender has also dealt with the resignation of former part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who had cited "certain happenings and practices" at the bank that were not aligned with his "personal values and ethics".
Last month, HDFC Bank said an independent legal review found no evidence to support Chakraborty's allegations, citing inconsistencies in his statements.
In May 2026, the bank was again in limelight after the Bombay High Court dismissed a bribery case against CEO Jagdishan. The case had stemmed from Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust's complaints over a loan recovery process initiated by the bank over reclaiming dues worth over ₹65 crore, as per PTI.
The MSRDC controversy has also attracted international attention because HDFC Bank's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Several US law firms have reportedly launched investigations into whether the lender adequately disclosed the alleged MSRDC-related payments and whether investors were misled by their accounting treatment.
HDFC Bank's shares were trading at ₹748.20 apiece near market closing on Friday. The bank's shares have fallen over 6.25% in the past month, and 19.39% in last six months.