Support for Start-ups and GCCs Can Go Hand in Hand, Says Niti Aayog Member Abhay Karandikar

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The PMRC should not be seen as something that has emerged suddenly. It is an evolution of earlier initiatives such as the VAIBHAV and VAJRA schemes by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to engage with the diaspora.

The first VAIBHAV Summit was inaugurated by the PM in October 2020, which laid the foundation to leverage global Indian expertise. After the summit, DST launched the VAIBHAV scheme.

The key difference is the duration of engagement. Instead of short visits lasting a few months, the new scheme envisages Indian diaspora scientists working in Indian higher education institutions or national R&D [research and development] laboratories for longer duration with an ideal tenure of about two years. Longer stays are expected to enable deeper and more meaningful research collaborations in areas of national priority.

The second major difference is the provision of a dedicated research grant. Under the VAIBHAV Fellowship, scientists received fellowship support and travel-related expenses, but there was no separate funding for research.

Under the PMRC, however, a senior scientist will receive a dedicated research grant of around ₹3-5cr, in addition to the scientist's fellowship or salary. The grant is intended to support research infrastructure, equipment and collaborative work, making the programme far more attractive and effective.

Our experience with earlier schemes showed that meaningful research collaborations cannot be built in just two months. Equally, the absence of dedicated research funding limited the scope of joint work. The PMRC addresses both these gaps by providing longer-term engagement as well as substantial financial support.