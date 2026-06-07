Domestic LPG Rates Increased by ₹29, Here's What Consumers Will Now Pay

Households across India will pay more for cooking gas after a ₹29 LPG price hike.
In Delhi, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased to ₹942 from ₹913.
The revision follows a ₹60 increase announced on 7 March, raising cooking gas costs further.
Preparing meals at home will now cost a little more after oil marketing companies (OMC) increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹29, with the revised rates taking effect from Sunday, 7 June.
The latest revision has pushed the price of a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi to ₹942 from ₹913.
The increase comes nearly three months after oil companies raised domestic LPG prices by ₹60 per cylinder on 7 March. The latest hike applies to household cooking gas cylinders and has resulted in higher prices across cities nationwide.
LPG Prices Today
Following the latest hike, consumers in Delhi will pay ₹942 for a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, while the price stands at ₹941.50 in Mumbai. The revised rate has reached ₹968 in Kolkata and ₹957.50 in Chennai.
Consumers in Hyderabad will now pay ₹994 per cylinder, while the price in Bengaluru stands at ₹944.50 after the latest revision.
Consumers in Lucknow will now pay ₹979.50 per cylinder, while the price has reached ₹968 in Bhubaneswar and ₹951 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Patna has the highest domestic LPG rate among the cities listed, with a 14.2-kg cylinder now costing ₹1,031.50.
What Caused LPG Price Rise In India?
The latest revision comes as state-run fuel retailers continue to face pressure from higher international energy costs. According to industry estimates, oil marketing companies were losing around ₹703 on every domestic LPG cylinder sold before the latest increase.
Fuel retailers have already raised petrol and diesel prices in recent weeks, while compressed natural gas rates have also moved higher.
Addressing the issue recently, Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said, "As far as the under recovery on LPG domestic cooking cylinder is concerned, it is still in the range of almost 700 rupees."
She added that lower commercial consumption, changes in booking patterns and delivery authentication measures have contributed to a moderation in LPG demand in recent months.