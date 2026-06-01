Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Raised From June 1; Domestic Cooking Gas Rates Unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased from June 1, with the 19-kg cylinder in Delhi becoming costlier by ₹42 and in Kolkata by ₹53.50.
Domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged, while 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also seen a price increase.
The government said fuel inventories remain adequate, LPG supply backlogs have narrowed, and measures are underway to strengthen energy security and maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies.
Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased effective June 1, raising input costs for hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that rely on the fuel. However, the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders remains unchanged.
According to a report by The Economic Times, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been raised by ₹42, taking the retail price to ₹3,113.50. In Kolkata, prices have increased by ₹53.50, with a cylinder now costing ₹3,225.50.
The ET report, citing industry sources, also noted that the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder has been increased by ₹11 to ₹821.50 in New Delhi.
The latest revision comes shortly after fuel prices were increased for the fourth time in recent weeks, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to grapple with elevated global energy prices.
Industry estimates suggest that the three major OMCs have collectively been incurring daily losses of nearly ₹1,000 crore due to the gap between international crude prices and regulated domestic retail rates.
In response, both the Centre and OMCs have stepped up efforts to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies and maintain energy security across the country and have hiked fuel prices since a month though OMCs absorbed the price shock for a while.
Centre Focuses on Strengthening Energy Security
At an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government is taking several measures to strengthen the country's energy security framework.
These include expanding strategic reserves, improving inventory management, and ensuring adequate availability of petroleum products. She said fuel inventories remain at comfortable levels and no instances of LPG distributors facing supply shortages have been reported.
Sharma stated that domestic refineries currently produce around 50,000–52,000 metric tonnes of LPG per day, while daily demand stands at approximately 72,000 metric tonnes.
The shortfall is being met through imports. She added that the backlog in LPG deliveries has narrowed to around 4.5 days, indicating improved supply-chain efficiency and distribution.
The government has also observed a sharp rise in fuel consumption across several regions. While seasonal agricultural activity has contributed to higher demand, authorities noted that bulk purchases have also driven fuel offtake.
Official data showed overall fuel sales growth exceeding 30%, with petrol sales rising by more than 100% in 14 districts. Meanwhile, six districts recorded a decline of nearly 38% in sales by OMCs.