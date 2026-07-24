Delhi Police Regulates App-Based Services Near Jantar Mantar Amid CJP-Led Protests

Orders placed through apps like Swiggy and Zomato piled up so quickly that organisers had to publicly ask well-wishers to stop sending more. Swiggy rider Pradeep Kumar Singh told ANI that many of these deliveries came without a specific recipient in mind. "An order comes, and then the person says, 'Brother, distribute it right there, give it to whoever needs it.' Yesterday, I had an order for samosas. I was told to just bring them here and distribute them. No one comes to collect them," Singh said.