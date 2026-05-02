Pradeep Shetty, Spokesperson, Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) - HRAWI & Vice President, FHRAI (Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association of India), said, "Due to the recent rise in LPG prices, a 10 to 15% hike in menu prices is imminent. But even that may not be enough to absorb the impact. We urge the government to urgently intervene, roll back this hike and stabilise LPG prices to give the sector some breathing space. Without immediate relief, the hospitality industry, a key employment generator, faces an existential crisis".