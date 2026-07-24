HCLTech to Set Up AI Data Center in Bhubaneswar, Global Technology Center to House 5,000

HCLTech will set up its first AI Data Center in Odisha's Sovereign AI Park in partnership with Sarvam and the state government, with a planned outlay of ₹14,257 crore.
The company is also setting up a separate Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar that will house 5,000 people and start operations by 2028.
Both projects were formalised through memorandums of understanding signed with the Government of Odisha.
HCLTech announced plans on Friday to set up its first AI Data Center in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park, in partnership with Sarvam and the Government of Odisha, alongside a separate Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar.
The company said the AI Data Center will be built with a planned capital outlay of ₹14,257 crore, including financial assistance from the Government of Odisha. The investment is aimed at strengthening India's sovereign AI and local developer ecosystem, using HCLTech's full-stack AI capabilities along with Sarvam's foundation models to offer sector-specific AI applications for private and public sector enterprises.
A memorandum of understanding for the project was signed between HCLTech, the Government of Odisha and Sarvam. The signing was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar, and Sarvam Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar.
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"HCLTech has been a flagbearer of India's technology industry. We strive to be an enabler of India's sovereign AI ecosystem with differentiated offerings across the value chain through focused investments and partnerships. We are pleased to start this endeavor in partnership with Odisha government and Sarvam," Roshni Nadar Malhotra said.
C Vijayakumar said the project marks an important milestone in the company's full-stack AI strategy. "Odisha offers a progressive policy environment backed by excellent infrastructure and we look forward to working with them in collaboration with Sarvam," he said.
Pratyush Kumar said the Odisha Sovereign AI Park will connect high-performance compute with Indian models and real-world applications. "Together with HCLTech, we are excited to bring Sarvam's full-stack AI capabilities to enterprises and public systems at scale," he said.
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Global Technology Center
Separately, HCLTech signed another memorandum of understanding with the Government of Odisha to set up a Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, aimed at developing AI-led digital solutions for global enterprises.
The company said the centre will house 5,000 people and is expected to begin operations by 2028. It will complement the proposed AI Data Center in the same city.
Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Functions at HCLTech, said the centre is part of the company's New Vistas initiative to expand its presence across India. "Odisha offers a great mix of quality infrastructure and vibrant talent pool, and we look forward to developing Bhubaneswar as one of our key global innovation and delivery hubs," he said.
Vishal Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, welcomed the move, saying HCLTech's presence would further strengthen Bhubaneswar's status as one of India's promising technology hubs.
HCLTech currently employs more than 170,000 people across its technology campuses in India, including Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai, Vijayawada and GIFT City. The company, which operates in 60 countries with over 223,000 employees globally, reported consolidated revenues of $14.8 billion for the 12 months ending June 2026.