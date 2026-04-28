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Comm Min Notifies Decision to Allow Exports Of 25 Lakh Ton of Additional Wheat

Government permits export of additional 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, aiming to support trade flow and surplus management

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Comm Min Notifies Decision to Allow Exports Of 25 Lakh Ton of Additional Wheat
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The Commerce Ministry's arm DGFT has notified the government's decision to permit 25 lakh tonnes of wheat exports.

On April 20, the Centre permitted exports of an additional 25 lakh tonne of wheat, considering a comfortable stock position amid the likelihood of another strong harvest.

With this, a total of 50 lakh tonne of wheat and 10 lakh tonne of wheat products have now been permitted for exports.

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"The export policy of wheat...continues to remain prohibited. However, export of an additional 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat is permitted," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

It said that the detailed modalities for this will be notified through a separate order.

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"Furthermore, the existing policy condition mentioned in DGFT...dated May 13, 2022, continues to apply, wherein export shall also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, over and above the said permitted amount of additional 25 LMT of wheat," it added.

The country's wheat production is pegged at 120.2 million tonne for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June) as per the second advance estimate of the Agriculture Ministry.

The higher production was due to an increase in wheat acreage to 33.41 million hectares during the 2026 rabi season against 32.80 million hectares in the year-ago period.

Earlier in January, the government allowed export of 5 lakh tonne of wheat products and thereafter in February, an additional 5 lakh tonne of wheat products and 25 lakh tonne of wheat were permitted.

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