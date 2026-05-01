Can India’s FMCG Giants Capitalise on Gen-Z Riot in the Global Consumer Economy?

While a host of legacy conglomerates and start-ups battle it out to capture the imagination of India’s youth, they must also recognise the global opportunity that has arisen. Gen Zs are estimated to account for about $13trn of consumption globally by 2030. It is the most connected generation humanity has ever seen in its shared cultural mores. While capital is busy chasing frontier tech like artificial intelligence and chips in the US and China, can India double down on creating global consumer brands?