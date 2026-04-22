AI Is Bringing the Dead Back to Life — And China Can’t Ignore It Anymore

Artificial intelligence and deep tech are now blurring the line between life and death — quite literally. Companies are offering affordable digital “clones” of real individuals, a trend rapidly gaining traction in China. From recreating voices to simulating personalities, AI-powered avatars are opening up a new, controversial frontier.
A report by The Straits Times highlighted the case of Zhang Xinyu, who used an AI avatar to digitally recreate her late father. What began as a personal experiment is now part of a booming “digital human” industry, even as regulators step in with caution.
Deadbot Economy
The concept of digital cloning is expanding quickly, with users leveraging advanced AI tools to recreate individuals in striking detail. These avatars can interact, respond, and communicate — often mimicking the original person’s tone, knowledge, and behaviour.
According to reports citing Chinese state media, the country’s digital human industry was valued at nearly $764 million in 2024 — marking an 85% surge from the previous year.
The Tech Behind ‘Deadbots’
Digital cloning refers to the creation of AI-driven replicas that imitate a person’s appearance, voice, and personality. These so-called “deadbots” are increasingly used for emotional companionship, particularly among elderly users dealing with loneliness or grief.
The experience can feel uncannily real — as if interacting with the person who has passed away.
Ethics, Consent, Control
The rapid rise of digital resurrection has triggered serious ethical and regulatory concerns. Critics argue that recreating deceased individuals raises questions around consent, identity, and emotional manipulation.
There are also fears of misuse — including unauthorised cloning, misinformation, and psychological harm. Chinese authorities have additionally flagged concerns around “social stability” and political control in an AI-driven ecosystem.
China Steps In: New Rules to Rein in AI Cloning
Beijing’s cyberspace regulator has issued draft rules governing how digital avatars are developed and distributed. The proposed framework mandates clear labelling of AI-generated content and strictly prohibits cloning individuals without consent.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is also aiming to ensure that such technologies do not harm minors or disrupt public order — signalling tighter oversight as the industry grows.